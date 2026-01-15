Smart Shopper: Grocery prices inch up at most Denver stores

DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from January 14, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, three supermarket chains—Walmart, King Soopers, and Safeway—increased their prices from last week, while Target lowered its prices by ten cents.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.12 | 🔺 0.06

For 34 weeks, Walmart has led the way on low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. After briefly losing the spot, Walmart is back on top. This week, Walmart raised its bread prices, leading to a 0.06 increase in our basket total.

#3 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | 🔻 0.10

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2 more expensive than Walmart, but more than $4 cheaper than the 4th-place winner, Safeway.

#2 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $27.51 |🔺 0.40

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. In this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in third place—just $0.30 more than Target.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $31.61 |🔺 1.30

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

