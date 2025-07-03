Smart Shopper: Denver7 grocery comparison shows new low price leader this week

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from July 2, 2025:

🛒 A new low-price leader has emerged this week!

King Soopers has taken the crown from Walmart as the low-price grocery champion (at least for this week).

It's the first time in more than two months that our price tracking has shown another grocery store beating Walmart, which has consistently been a couple of dollars lower than its nearest competitor.

The Kroger-owned grocery chain came in at $25.51 for nine items.

It's not only the lowest we've seen from King Soopers, it's the lowest total we've seen from any store in the past nine comparisons.

However, we suspect that King Soopers' reign as the low-price king will be short-lived as this week's sale prices are expected to expire next week.

Walmart came in second in our four-store comparison at $25.86, only 6 cents higher than last week.

In fact, we've seen a slight increase week after week at the nation's largest retailer over the past month.

Target was third at $28.81, an exact copy of last week's total.

Safeway, which has consistently placed fourth in the past nine comparisons, came in last place again, with a total of $33.01, nearly a buck more than the previous week's total.

This week in honor of the Fourth of July holiday, Denver7's Ethan Carlson did a breakdown of your main BBQ ingredients.



Safeway King Soopers Target Walmart Oscar Mayer hot dogs $2.50 $1.99 $2.99 $2.50 Beef patties (1 lb.) $6.50 $6.32 $7.69 $4.39 Hamburger buns $1.99 $1.49 $1.59 $1.46 Hot dug buns $1.99 $1.49 $1.59 $1.46 Lays chips (8 oz. bag) $4.99 $2.99 $3.99 $3.69 Potato salad (1 lb.) $4.99 $3.99 $2.99 $3.67 Ketchup (20 oz.) $1.67 $1.79 $1.29 $1.49 Mustard (14 oz.) $1.99 $1.69 $0.75 $0.68

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

Another thing to keep in mind—Denver7 continues to find expired sales tags at King Soopers, a problem the retailer has faced scrutiny over in the past.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounce)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounce)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounce)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounce)