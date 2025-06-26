Smart Shopper: Denver7 grocery comparison shows minor price increases this week

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from June 25, 2025.

Although all four stores experienced a slight price increase this week, they are generally showing a downward trend in grocery costs overall as egg and dairy prices stabilize nationwide.

King Soopers, Walmart, and Target seem to be reaching steady weekly totals, while Safeway’s pricing remains less consistent.

Walmart continues to lead as the lowest-priced grocery store in Denver7's tracking, with a total of $25.80 for nine items— about 20 cents higher than last week.

King Soopers came in second place again this week, with a total of $28.51, almost 80 cents higher than last week.

Target was third at $28.81, just a dime higher than last week.

Safeway, which has consistently placed fourth in the past eight comparisons, came in last place again, with a total of $32.11, more than $2 more than last week's total.

Another thing to keep in mind—Denver7 continues to find expired sales tags at King Soopers, a problem the retailer has faced scrutiny over in the past.

We've also seen pricing issues at Target, where some store brand items are priced higher than their national brand-name equivalents.

These ongoing pricing issues serve as a reminder to verify tags before making a purchase. For added savings, consider using digital coupons and loyalty cards.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

