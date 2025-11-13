Smart Shopper: Comparing Denver grocery prices for the week of Nov. 12, 2025 🦃

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families.

Denver7's Smart Shopper helps families by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from November 12, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, King Soopers and Safeway both increased their prices, while Walmart and Target lowered theirs. Overall, grocery totals for staple items have stayed consistent during the 28 Smart Shopper price checks, showing little fluctuation in long-term pricing.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.02 | 🔻 0.04 decrease

Walmart has regained the title as the low-price king after briefly losing it last week to King Soopers. Over the past 28 weeks, the country's largest retailer has held the top spot 26 times.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | 🔻 0.70 decrease

The Minneapolis-based retailer is back in second place after consistently placing behind King Soopers over the past couple of months. A dime is all that separates the two competitors this week.

#3 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $27.31 |🔺 3.20 increase

King Soopers has quietly increased prices on some staples, landing it in the #3 spot in this week's Smart Shopper comparison. A dime is all that separates the Kroger-owned chain from Target this week.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $30.81 |🔺 2.02 increase

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: This week’s grocery price winners and losers 🦃

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)

🦃 Where to get the best deals on turkey and stuffing

Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and many of us are already scouting the best deals on turkey and all the trimmings. This week, Denver7 Smart Shopper did that for you!

We compared prices for turkey and stuffing at Denver's four largest grocery stores: King Soopers, Walmart, Safeway, and Target — and here are the results. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

The best deal for turkey and stuffing is at Safeway, and it's not even really close. However, remember to grab those digital coupons to get those prices.

