Smart Shopper: Comparing Denver grocery prices for the week of July 23

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from July 23, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

We saw a slight increase at all stores this week, except at Walmart, which remained the same.

However, overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 12 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Data from the typical Denver7 Smart Shopper basket of goods shows a "steady as she goes" pricing strategy at Denver's leading grocery retailers.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $26.25 for nine items—a carbon copy of last week's total.

Target was second at $29.01, about 20 cents higher than last week.

King Soopers was close behind Target, with a total of $29.71, about 80 cents higher than last week.

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $33.01—nearly $2 higher than last week, and more than $6 more than the cheapest option, Walmart.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounce)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounce)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounce)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounce)