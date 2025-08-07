Smart Shopper: Comparing Denver grocery prices for the week of Aug. 6, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from August 6, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

We saw an increase at all stores this week, except at Target, which remained unchanged from last week's comparison.

Overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 14 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Data from the typical Denver7 Smart Shopper basket of goods shows a "steady as she goes" pricing strategy at Denver's leading grocery retailers.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $26.14 for nine items, 30 cents higher than last week.

It has become clear over the past 14 weeks that the nation's largest retailer is the one to beat when it comes to grocery prices, but some criticize the retailer for poor service and quality.

King Soopers came in second place again, with a total of $29.71, nearly $3 higher than last week.

Denver's largest grocer has remained competitive during the nearly four months of Smart Shopper price checks.

Target was a carbon copy of itself from last week, landing in third place, with a total of $29.81.

We have noticed a slight increase in non-essential items at the Minneapolis-based retailer.

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $31.51, which is about 30 cents higher than last week.

Despite consistently ranking last in our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway has maintained a stable yet competitive pricing strategy.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

Smart Shopper: Comparing Denver grocery prices for the week of Aug. 6, 2025

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounce)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounce)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounce)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounce)