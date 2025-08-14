Smart Shopper: Comparing Denver grocery prices for the week of Aug. 13, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from August 13, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

Overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 15 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $25.90 for nine items, about 14 cents lower than last week.

It has become clear over the past 15 weeks that the nation's largest retailer is the one to beat when it comes to grocery prices.

Target came in second, with a total of $29.61, down a bit from last week.

We have noticed a slight increase in non-essential items at the Minneapolis-based retailer.

King Soopers came in third place, with a total of $29.71, identical to last week's total.

Denver's largest grocer has remained competitive during the nearly four months of Smart Shopper price checks.

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $31.09, which is about 30 cents lower than last week.

Despite consistently ranking last in our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway has maintained a stable yet competitive pricing strategy.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

