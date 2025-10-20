Smart Shopper: Already thinking about holiday travel? Here are some tips to get the best bang for your buck

DENVER — Thanksgiving is almost a month away so now is the time to start thinking about your holiday travel plans if you haven't already.

Travel experts say the best time to book a flight this holiday season is a month or two in advance.

Denver7 is always looking for ways to help you save money, so we spoke with Janelle Herrera from On Tap Credit Union to get some advice.

Herrera said many people use credit cards to book flights and hotels, which she said can be a good option if you use them correctly.

"A lot of credit cards will give you promotions during the holiday season," she explained. "If you take advantage of these reward points, really think about paying off that credit card right away."

Hererra cautioned that if you don't take the cost of interest into account, that will outweigh any points or benefits you earn.

Herrera also said you shouldn't forget about smaller purchases that might add up like baggage fees, parking costs and even snacks you'll take with you as you travel. She said they might seem small but can really put you over budget if you're not careful.

Smart Shopper: Holiday travel tips to get the best bang for your buck

When it comes to budgeting, Hererra said the earlier you start saving, the better.

"You want to make sure holiday travel fills you with joy, not drains your bank account," she said.

If you travel every year for the holidays, she suggested setting up a specific holiday travel bank account at the beginning of the year, then contributing to it regularly. "Start saving early, and make it automatic," she said.

Hererra also warned this time of year people are especially vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks and scams.

According to the FBI, thousands of people fall victim to holiday scams every year.

"The reason for this is people are moving so fast that they're not pausing and double-checking," Hererra explained.

She said you should make sure you're only shopping or booking from trusted places and setting up bank alerts to make sure you're aware of fraudulent activity.