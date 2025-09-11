Grocery store comparisons: Denver7 Smart Shopper reveals the winners for the week of Sept. 10, 2025

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from September 10, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

Overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 18 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $25.42 for nine items, exactly the same as last week.

It has become clear over the past 15 weeks that the nation's largest retailer is the one to beat, as Walmart stays steady while others swing in price by as much as 20%.

King Soopers came in second place, with a total of $29.02, over $1 more than last week's total.

Denver's largest grocer has remained competitive for more than four months, as evidenced by the Smart Shopper price checks.

Target came in third, with a total of $29.41, a slight increase from last week.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has been increasing prices on some non-essential items, but keeping prices very competitive on the grocery staples.

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $31.61, which is nearly a $2 drop from last week.

Despite consistently ranking last in our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway has maintained a stable yet competitive pricing strategy.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

