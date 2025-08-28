Grocery store comparisons: Denver7 Smart Shopper reveals the winners for the week of Aug. 27, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from August 27, 2025. See the results below, or view them in fullscreen here.

Overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 17 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $25.42 for nine items, slightly less than last week's total.

It has become clear over the past 15 weeks that the nation's largest retailer is the one to beat, as Walmart stays steady while others swing in price by as much as 20%.

King Soopers came in second place, with a total of $30.21, nearly $3 less than last week's total.

Denver's largest grocer has remained competitive during the more than four months of Smart Shopper price checks.

Target came in third, with a total of $28.91, an exact carbon copy from last week.

We have noticed a slight increase in non-essential items at the Minneapolis-based retailer, despite it often being the second-cheapest grocery option in the Denver area.

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $33.31, which is more than a $5 jump from last week.

Despite consistently ranking last in our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway has maintained a stable yet competitive pricing strategy.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

Grocery store comparisons: Denver7 Smart Shopper reveals the winners

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounce)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounce)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounce)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounce)