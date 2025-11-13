Denver7 Smart Shopper: Where to get the best deals on turkey and stuffing

DENVER — Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and many of us are already scouting the best deals on turkey and all the trimmings. This week, Denver7 Smart Shopper did that for you!
We compared prices for turkey and stuffing at Denver's four largest grocery stores: King Soopers, Walmart, Safeway, and Target — and here are the results.
See the results below, or view them in full screen here.
The best deal for turkey and stuffing is at Safeway, and it's not even really close. However, remember to grab those digital coupons to get those prices.
