Denver7 Smart Shopper: Three chains raise prices, one holds firm

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families.

Denver7's Smart Shopper helps families by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from December 10, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, three chains increased their prices from two weeks ago, while one stayed the same. But we’ve noticed a slight increase in staples across the board this week.

Howver, grocery totals have remained consistent during the months of Smart Shopper checks, indicating minor long-term price changes.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.06 | 🔺 0.04 increase from two weeks ago

For the past 31 weeks, the nation’s largest retailer has proven itself the undisputed price leader, making chasing sales unnecessary. Walmart is back on top as the low-price leader after ceding the title to King Soopers in the past couple of weeks.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | Unchanged from two weeks ago

We’ve noticed that the Minneapolis-based retailer has been gradually lowering prices on some staples, leading to moderately low, stable prices and making it the second-cheapest option this week.

#3 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $28.21 |🔺 3.40 increase from two weeks ago

King Soopers saw the largest increase this week as Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. It came in third place this week, just $1 more than Target.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $32.21 |🔺 1.80 increase from two weeks ago

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: Three chains raise prices, one holds firm

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

