Denver7 Smart Shopper: Only one chain dropped prices this week

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from October 22, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, only one chain lowered its prices, two increased prices, and one stayed the same.

However, overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 25 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

🥇 FIRST PLACE

Walmart secured the top position again, with a total of ► $25.06 for nine items—20 cents lower than last week.

Week after week for the past 25 weeks, the nation’s largest retailer has proven itself the undisputed price leader, making chasing sales unnecessary.

🥈 SECOND PLACE

King Soopers came in second place, with a total of ► $27.81, up 50 cents from last week.

Once a steady third-place finisher behind Target, King Soopers’ current pricing strategy has helped it more frequently maintain the runner-up position.

🥉 THIRD PLACE

Target came in third, with a total of ► $27.91, unchanged from last week.

While the Minneapolis-based retailer had been gradually raising prices on some staples, overall costs remain moderately low and stable.

FOURTH PLACE

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of ► $30.22, which is more than a $1 more than last week.

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)