Denver7 Smart Shopper: King Soopers tightens gap, but Walmart still rules the register

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from October 1, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, two grocery chains lowered their prices, while Walmart and Safeway saw increases.

However, overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 22 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

🥇 FIRST PLACE

Despite a slight increase (just 4 cents) over last week, Walmart secured the top position again, with a total of ► $25.07 for nine items.

Week after week for the past 22 weeks, the nation’s largest retailer has proven itself the undisputed price leader, making chasing sales unnecessary.

🥈 SECOND PLACE

King Soopers came in second place, with a total of ► $28.01, about 70 cents lower than last week's total.

Once a steady third-place finisher behind Target, King Soopers’ current pricing strategy has helped it maintain the runner-up position more frequently.

🥉 THIRD PLACE

Target came in third, with a total of ► $28.51, more than a dollar less than last week.

While the Minneapolis-based retailer had been gradually raising prices on some staples, overall costs remain moderately low and stable.

🏅 FOURTH PLACE

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of ► $32.31, which is over a dollar more than last week.

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom in these Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues a competitive pricing approach, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

