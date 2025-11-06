Denver7 Smart Shopper: King Soopers beats Walmart in latest price comparison

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially those who rely on SNAP benefits.

Denver7's Smart Shopper helps families by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from November 5, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, King Soopers ranked first, surpassing Walmart by nearly $1—a rare change, as Walmart has only lost its price lead twice in our 27 comparisons. Safeway's prices also declined significantly.

Overall, grocery totals for staple items have stayed consistent during the 27 Smart Shopper price checks, showing little fluctuation in long-term pricing.

#1 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $24.11 |🔻 3.60 lower

Once a steady third-place finisher behind Target, King Soopers’ pricing strategy has helped it more often maintain the runner-up spot—and this week, take #1 again in 27 weeks.

#2 WALMART ⎸ $25.06 | unchanged

For the past 27 weeks, Walmart has proven itself to be the price leader. But this week, it was beaten by Denver's largest grocer, King Soopers. However, we're confident that the nation's largest retailer will once again reign as the low-price king.

#3 TARGET ⎸ $27.91 | unchanged

While the Minneapolis-based retailer had been gradually raising prices on some staples, overall costs remain moderately low and stable. One of the reasons Target is not as competitive in our weekly comparisons is its recent decision to stop producing some store-branded cereal items.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $28.79 |🔻 1.92 lower

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

