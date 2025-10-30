Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of Oct. 29, 2025

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from October 29, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, King Soopers lowered its total by $0.10, Safeway increased its total (exact amount below), and Walmart and Target remained unchanged.

Totals have stayed stable over 26 comparisons, especially for staple items.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.06 | unchanged

Week after week for the past 26 weeks, the nation’s largest retailer has proven itself the undisputed price leader, making chasing sales unnecessary.

#2 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $27.71 |🔻 0.10 lower

Once a steady third-place finisher behind Target, King Soopers’ current pricing strategy has helped it more frequently maintain the runner-up position.

#3 TARGET ⎸ $27.91 | unchanged

While the Minneapolis-based retailer had been gradually raising prices on some staples, overall costs remain moderately low and stable. And was only .20 more than King Soopers this week.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $30.71 |🔺 0.49 higher

Although it consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, particularly for meat products.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: This week’s grocery price winners and losers

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)