Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of March 4, 2026

Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from March 4, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, the totals at two of the chains remained the same as last week, while prices at King Soopers decreased and those at Safeway increased.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $24.59 | 🔁 Unchanged

For 42 weeks, Walmart has led the way on low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. This week, the country's largest retailer is more than $6 cheaper than the most expensive grocer on this list, Safeway.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $26.71 | 🔁 Unchanged

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2 more expensive than Walmart, but more than $4 cheaper than the 4th-place winner, Safeway.

#3 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $28.82 |🔻 $0.39

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. However, in this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in third place after lowering prices by $0.39.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $31.21 |🔺 $1.30

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: This week’s grocery price winners and losers

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)