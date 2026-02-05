Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of Feb. 4, 2026

DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from February 4, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, King Soopers increased its prices compared to last week, while Walmart and Target prices remained unchanged. Safeway went down by $2.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $24.53 | Unchanged

For 38 weeks, Walmart has led the way on low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. This week, the country's largest retailer is a whopping $5.68 cheaper than the most expensive grocer on this list, Safeway.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | Unchanged

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2.50 more expensive than Walmart, but $3 cheaper than the 4th-place winner, Safeway.

#3 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $29.71 |🔺 $1.40

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. In this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in third place, with a total that is more than $2 higher than Target's and over $5 more expensive than Walmart.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $30.21 |🔻 $2.00

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: This week’s grocery price winners and losers

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

