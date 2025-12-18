Denver7 Smart Shopper: Here’s where to save on groceries for the week of Dec. 17, 2025

DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from December 17, 2025. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, two supermarket chains raised their prices compared to last week, one chain decreased its prices slightly, and one chain's prices stayed the same. Specifically, Walmart and King Soopers increased prices, Safeway decreased prices, and Target's prices were unchanged.

Despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $25.22 | 🔺 0.16

For 32 weeks, Walmart has led in low prices, making chasing sales unnecessary. After briefly losing the spot, Walmart is back on top. This week, Walmart increased its price on milk, leading to a 0.16 increase in our basket total.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | Unchanged

Target has gradually dropped some staple prices, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is only about $2 more expensive than Walmart but nearly $5 cheaper than the 4th place winner, Safeway.

#3 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $28.31 |🔺 0.10

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. It came in third place this week, just a little over $1 more than Target and more than $3 more expansive than Walmart. However, you're saving nearly $4 at King Soopers this week compared to Safeway.

#4 SAFEWAY ⎸ $32.01 |🔻 0.20

Finally, although Safeway consistently ranks at the bottom of our Smart Shopper comparisons, it still pursues competitive pricing, relying heavily on sales, especially for meat products.

Denver7 Smart Shopper: This week’s grocery price winners and losers

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

