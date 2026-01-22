Denver7 Smart Shopper: Denver grocery costs hit 36‑week low as two chains drop prices

DENVER — Saving money on groceries, a major household expense, is a priority for many families.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper tracks prices at four major Denver supermarkets to help families save.

Each Wednesday, we update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine grocery essentials at King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here’s the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from January 21, 2026. See the results below or view them full screen here.

This week, Denver7 Smart Shopper saw the lowest grocery basket total in the 36-week comparison. Additionally, two supermarket chains—Walmart and Safeway—lowered their prices from last week, while King Soopers raised its prices, and Target stayed the same.

However, despite week-to-week fluctuations, grocery totals have remained stable during the months of Smart Shopper checks.

#1 WALMART ⎸ $24.53 | 🔻 0.59

For 36 weeks, Walmart has consistently offered the lowest prices, eliminating the need to chase sales. This week, we recorded Walmart’s lowest total so far, which is more than $2.50 below its highest weekly total observed in May last year.

#2 TARGET ⎸ $27.21 | Unchanged

Target has gradually reduced the weekly prices of some staples, making it the second-cheapest store this week. The Minneapolis-based retailer is more than $2.50 pricier than Walmart, and only $0.20 cheaper than this week’s third-place store, Safeway.

#3 SAFEWAY ⎸ $27.41 |🔻 4.20

Although Safeway often ranks lowest in our weekly Smart Shopper comparisons, it continues to pursue competitive prices. This week, the Boise-based chain placed third after reducing prices on certain meat products compared to last week.

#4 KING SOOPERS ⎸ $28.21 |🔺 0.70

Denver’s largest grocer has been steadily increasing prices over the past couple of weeks. In this week’s grocery price comparison, it came in last place, more than $2.50 more than Walmart.

Take advantage of digital coupons and join loyalty programs today to maximize your grocery savings every week.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

