Denver7 Smart Shopper: 3 chains cut grocery costs this week—Target stays put

Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries—a household's third-largest expense—is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7's Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from September 24, 2025. See the results below, or view them in full screen here.

This week, we noticed that three of the grocery chains cut grocery costs, but Target isn’t budging.

However, overall totals have remained relatively stable over the past 21 comparisons, particularly for prices of several staple items.

🥇 FIRST PLACE

Walmart secured the top position again this week, with a total of $25.03 for nine items, about 50 cents cheaper than last week's total.

It has become clear over the past 21 weeks that the nation's largest retailer is the unbeatable price leader.

If you want the lowest consistent prices with no need to chase sales, Walmart is the choice for you.

🥈 SECOND PLACE

King Soopers came in second place, with a total of $28.71, exactly 40 cents lower than last week's total.

Denver's largest grocer has become more competitive over the past couple of months.

After consistently ranking third behind Target, King Soopers has settled on a pricing strategy that virtually guarantees it a second-place spot in the Denver7 Smart Shopper comparison for weeks to come.

🥉 THIRD PLACE

Target came in third, with a total of $29.71, an exact carbon copy of last week's result and nearly $5 more expensive than this week's winner.

We've noticed that the Minneapolis-based retailer has been steadily increasing prices on some grocery staples, widening the gap between it and Walmart.

However, prices remain moderately low and stable.

🏅 FOURTH PLACE

Safeway came in last place again this week with a total of $31.21, which is about 40 cents cheaper than last week.

Despite consistently ranking last in our Smart Shopper comparisons, Safeway has maintained a competitive pricing strategy.

The grocer relies more heavily on sales than the other stores, particularly in terms of meat prices.

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:



2% milk (1 gallon)

Loaf of wheat bread (sandwich)

Skinless chicken breast value pack (price per pound)

Non-tubed ground beef 80/20 (price per pound)

Dozen eggs (large A or AA)

Toasted oats cereal (12 ounces)

Creamy peanut butter (16 ounces)

Bag of baby carrots (16 ounces)

Box of four butter sticks (16 ounces)