Skip the turkey prep and serve DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza instead

If the thought of eating all of your Thanksgiving foods individually sounds a bit too boring this year, DiGiorno is offering a unique way to enjoy them together: on a pizza.

The new DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza is loaded with turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries. It also has mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and a crispy onion topping on a Detroit-style crust.

Not only does the pizza put a different spin on your traditional Thanksgiving feast, but it will also cut down on the time you spend in the kitchen, as all you have to do is toss it in the oven — no prep work or mess required.

DiGiorno

MORE: Unique pizza toppings from around the world will make you rethink your next order

Unfortunately, the pizza will not be available at your local grocery store. Instead, you can purchase it on DiGiorno’s website for $11.23 every Wednesday until Nov. 22, while supplies last. There is a limit of one per person.

The pizzas are selling quickly and may appear to be sold out if you’re trying to add it to your cart and it’s not a Wednesday. Be sure to check back the following Wednesday as early as possible for a chance to grab one. The pizzas go on sale at noon ET on Nov. 8, Nov. 15, and Nov. 22.

DiGiorno

MORE: 7 Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes To Make This Season

Not up for pizza, but still wanting to try something unique? This leftover turkey waffle sandwich recipe has basically all the same ingredients including turkey, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy.

If you still have more leftovers, you can also make this Thanksgiving ramen soup recipe, which uses all the dark turkey meat that got left behind, plus any extra carrots, celery and onions you have already chopped up.

Maruchan

MORE: 13 delicious Thanksgiving recipes with only 3 ingredients each

If you’re in search of some creative ways to consume your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, you don’t have to look far!

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.