Rep. Jennifer McClellan says 2024 energy for Harris perhaps greater than Obama’s in 2008

As Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to officially become the Democratic nominee, Scripps News is talking with Democrats about how her candidacy has changed the race for Democrats nationally.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan is a Democrat who represents Virginia in Congress. She's the first Black woman to represent Virginia on Capitol Hill.

“There is an enthusiasm I haven’t seen since at least 2008 and I think it may even be bigger than that,” Rep. McClellan told moderator Joe St. George.

“I was on a call with over 40,000 Black women on Sunday that raised over a million dollars,” McClellan said, adding many people are reaching out asking how they can get involved with the campaign.

“There is an excitement that is a real shot in the arm that we are gonna ride that wave to victory in November."

McClellan didn’t outright say if Virginia is a true battleground state, but she did say if Democrats do the work her party should win.

“When Democrats do the work to talk to people about the issues to show the clear contrasts in the candidates and turnout voters, then it goes Democratic,” McClellan said.

One criticism the public has of Vice President Harris is that her likely nomination will be the result of Democratic delegates voting at the Democratic National Convention and not because of a primary election.

St. George asked if Harris must be more transparent and open to public appearances as a result.

“She is doing that,” McClellan said. “Everyone that voted for Joe Biden in that primary understands that Vice President Harris was part of the team and that if anything happened, would succeed him."

St. George asked McClellan if Vice President Harris has a record that is too liberal to win a general election.

Prior to joining President Biden’s ticket in 2020, Harris had previously backed versions of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, offshore drilling restrictions and more.

“I’m ready to talk about records, but the records that matter most is the Trump administration,” McClellan said. She said she's more concerned about former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance being the "most far-right ticket in American history."

Regarding Black voters and support for Trump, McClellan acknowledged that he had made some advances earlier this year.

But McClellan believes some of that is changing.

“I have seen polling since Vice President Harris has become the presumptive nominee, there is a surge among Black voters,” McClellan said.

McClellan also spoke about who Vice President Harris may pick for her running mate. “I think it needs to be a strong partner who will bring a different perspective to the ticket."

McClellan also discussed the power of sororities in elections for Black women and the “Divine Nine.” She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta, while Vice President Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

“The power of the Divine Nine is organizing,” McClellan said. “We are going to be a big part of why she becomes president."