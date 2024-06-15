Former Obama Administration official discusses Biden's campaign

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator Joe St. George sits down with Michigan GOP Senate Candidate and former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers. They discussed his candidacy, how he would help Michiganders and the direction the state will go in 2024. Former Obama Administration official Joel Rubin joins the show to discuss whether the Biden campaign is using the former president effectively along the trail and Senior National Correspondent Charles Benson takes a closer look at how Democrats are looking to make inroads in the backroads. St. George also dives deeper into the reporting of our partners at Politico, specifically with Lisa Kaminsky’s coverage of Hunter Biden. All this while National Political Correspondent Brakkton Booker joins National Political Correspondent Alex Miller and Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed for our “Inside the Race Panel.”