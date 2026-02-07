Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

The Danny Moses Show: The truth about short selling, AI hype and meme stocks

On this episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny explains how short selling works, why it provides liquidity and what really happened during the meme-stock frenzy involving GameStop and AMC.

He also unpacks naked shorting, short squeezes and why ignoring bearish views can be dangerous for investors.

Danny also sits down with Adam Parker, founder and CEO of Trivariate Research, to discuss whether AI hype is getting ahead of earnings and why health care may be one of the most overlooked sectors.

Plus, Danny shares his Kalshi picks of the week: Super Bowl edition.

