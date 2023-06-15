Shannen Doherty shares video from before undergoing brain surgery

Shannen Doherty is giving people a glimpse into life with cancer.

The actress shared a video on social media of her being prepped for brain surgery in January.

In the video, hospital staff asks Doherty questions about whether she currently has any numbness in him limbs, which the actress replies, "No."

"I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," Doherty wrote in a caption that accompanies the video. "The fear was overwhelming to me."

One of the medical professionals then goes over the process of the surgery, describing how stickers on Doherty's head will be removed after they map her brain for the surgeon.

SEE MORE: Shannen Doherty reveals cancer cells have spread to brain

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, also known as metastatic breast cancer.

Last week, she said that it had spread to her brain.

In her latest post, Doherty said the surgery was to remove a tumor from her head.

Stage 4 breast cancer is not curable, but there are treatments that can prolong a person's life.

According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, survival rates vary from person to person — with about a third living at least five years after their diagnosis.

SEE MORE: Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 breast cancer

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com