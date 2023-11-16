See Disney’s “Wish” for free when you buy three boxes of Cheerios

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Disney’s animated fantasy “Wish” isn’t even out in theaters yet, but you can already find tons of merch for it in stores and at the company’s theme parks. That’s a good sign that Disney believes this will be the must-see hit of the holidays, and now there’s a way you can see for yourself — for free.

All you have to do is buy three boxes of General Mills’ popular Cheerios cereal. The company is partnering with Fandango to offer the tickets with proof of purchase, so stock up on milk and get ready to grab your seats when “Wish” opens nationwide Thanksgiving week.

Get excited with this official trailer from Disney:

Here’s how it works: From now through Dec. 15, you buy three boxes of Cheerios, all in one transaction. You can have your pick of flavors, if they’re available. Strawberry Banana Cheerios, Apple Cinnamon Cheerios and classic Cheerios are all eligible.

You then head to theFandango Rewards page. Take a snapshot of the receipt, enter your information and wait. Fandango takes 2-5 business days to review the receipt, then it’ll send you an email with a promo code for to free movie ticket worth up to $13. You get one ticket per receipt, and there is a limit of two tickets per household.

As the Krazy Coupon Lady points out, you may not even have to pay full price for those boxes of Cheerios. If you have a Walmart.com account, you can submit a rebate good for $1 in Walmart Cash for every two boxes you buy. Kroger and Walgreens are also offering $1 off two boxes of Cheerios through their respective apps. You can find other discounts as well, through apps like Ibotta.

“Wish” revolves around an optimistic girl named Asha, voiced by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”). True to Disney form, she wishes upon a star, and her wish proves so powerful that a cosmic entity called Star befriends her. Asha and Star join forces to fight against the despotic ruler King Magnifico (Chris Pine), with the requisite animal sidekick in tow (a goat named Valentino, voiced by Alan Tudyk). The film is due in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.