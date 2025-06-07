Trump signs new executive orders to protect the US against unmanned drones

President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday aimed at increasing American production and export of drone technology for business, as well as countering the increasing national security threat of unmanned drones.

One order calls for new rules and policies to integrate drones into everyday airspace operations, by making production easier and streamlining rules around getting new drones ready to fly. It sets a timeline for regulators to propose new rules that will allow commercial operators to make more drone flights that extend beyond the line of sight of their operator, potentially opening up more applications for infrastructure, deliveries and public safety drones.

"The time has come to accelerate testing and to enable routine drone operations, scale up domestic production, and expand the export of trusted, American-manufactured drone technologies to global markets," the order reads.

The second order is meant to help secure large public gatherings, law enforcement operations and military installations from unauthorized drones.

The order will establish a new drone threat task force, as well as direct existing counterterrorism agencies to evaluate the threats from drones. The FAA will establish a new rule restricting drone flights in sensitive airspace and multiple agencies will do more to enforce existing rules against illegal drones.

Agencies will consider whether to include more airports and federal facilities under existing protections. They will also assess certain counter-drone technologies that may be incorporated into counterterrorism operations and efforts to protect large public gatherings.

The new orders come as officials say U.S. defenses against drone threats ought to be improved.

Rear Adm. Paul C. Spedero Jr. of the U.S. Navy testified during a recent House Oversight hearing that the United States is not prepared to defend against drone threats.

“The homeland is no longer a sanctuary,” Spedero said. “Should our adversary choose to employ drones for surveillance or even attack, we would not be prepared to adequately defend our homeland and only marginally capable to defend our military installations.”

Earlier this year, a top Pentagon official testified that in 2024 alone, there were more than 350 drone sightings near 100 military installations across the United States.