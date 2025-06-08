Energy costs could rise this summer; what you can do now to save on your bills

As temperatures begin to climb, families are beginning to brace for the heat and the hit to their wallets — thanks to soaring energy costs.

"When there’s a pressure on one part of a household’s budget, it impacts everything. So if food prices go up, it’s going to be harder to pay your energy bill," said Anne Armstrong with the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Americans are bracing for impact this summer with the double-digit energy cost increase expected this upcoming season.

"When we have limited resources, which we do, we really try to focus on the most vulnerable," said Armstrong.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, energy costs could be increasing for residents across the United States. The Midwest is projected to be hit hardest with a projected increase of 13 to 18 percent from last year.

And though we are heading into the hottest months of the year, there are some ways we can try to keep those energy bills lower.

“Duct cleaning is really important. You know it’s recommended to do it once every five years or so. That’s just going to keep the system working efficiently for you," said Joshua Shalhoub, supervisor of Harriman Heating and Cooling.

Shalhoub says there are a number of things you can do, including making sure you change your filters regularly.

"That’s something that’s pretty easy to do by yourself. And that’s something that should be done every 90 days minimum," he said.

Also keep your fridge and freezer at the recommended temperature.

"Make sure we can check all the electronics, make sure we can check all the refrigerant levels," said Shalhoub.

Turning the AC off to let in some fresh air on cooler days and at night is another tip.

“It’s nice to get that fresh air through the home as well, you know, open the windows. If the system’s not running, you’re not paying the bill to run it.”

And of course, regularly schedule maintenance to catch any small problems before they grow.

“The more efficient the systems can cool our house, the cheaper our bill’s going to end up being in the long run," he said.

Armstrong says they do their best to help all of those who are struggling to pay their bills.

“We prioritize seniors, we prioritize people with disabilities, we prioritize families with young children, and people at risk for homelessness.”

And for those who are struggling to pay their energy bills, there are some organizations that may be able to help.

Resources:

⁃ UNITED WAY

⁃ SALVATION ARMY

⁃ ST. VINCENT DEPAUL

⁃ HEAT AND WARMTH FUND

⁃ WAYNE METRO COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY

⁃ MICHIGAN ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (M.E.A.P)

“They can help customers get access to or help them apply for help through MDHHS, or they may have additional resources," said Armstrong.

This story was originally published by Meghan Daniels with the Scripps News Group.