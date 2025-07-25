White House's AI plan aims to have the US 'out-innovating the rest of the world'

The White House is looking to remove barriers for America's artificial intelligence industry. Yesterday President Trump unveiled a new action plan designed to better manage AI in the U.S., including building out infrastructure in clearing regulatory hurdles.

The plan comes as the usage of AI has exploded. A recent Gallup poll in January found that 99% of Americans used at least one kind of AI product in a given week.

On Thursday Scripps News spoke with Michael Kratsios, the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, about the White House's three-pronged plan to boost AI innovation and support.

"The first pillar was around innovation. We as a country need to make sure that we are out-innovating the rest of the world. And the next great technological discoveries related to AI happen here in the United States. So a lot of efforts around removing the regulatory red tape that would limit the ability of the U.S. to continue to lead," Kratsios said.

"The second was all about AI infrastructure. We need to be able to build the great data centers and the power that we need to power them, ultimately, and make sure that we can run all these models here in the U.S. A lot of work needs to be done on the permitting side to make this a reality."

"And the third pillar is all about AI diplomacy. We want our great technology, our models, our compute and our chips to be export around the world. We want it to be the gold standard for the rest of the world to use."

Watch the full interview with Kratsios in the video above.