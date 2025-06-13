Kings Island visitors warned to keep mouths closed on amusement park rides because of cicadas

There's a roar heard throughout Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, but it isn't just from the crowds and the roller coasters — cicadas from Brood 14 have made their way to the surface this summer.

“This brood, Brood 14, was first seen by the pilgrims in 1634. There's a little bit of American history involved with this particular brood," Dr. Gene Kritsky from Mount St. Joseph University said.

"They've been emerging a little later than we expected in some places. Batavia just had an emergence last week, whereas in Loveland, they started two weeks ago," Kritsky said.

The Scripps News Group went up to the area outside Kings Island, and almost every tree was covered with cicadas. Their song could be heard all around.

Over the weekend, several people shared their experiences on TikTok of cicadas joining them at Kings Island, including Butler County mom Hope Daniels.

Daniels shared the moment where her young son Oliver realized a cicada had decided to land on his shirt as they entered the park.

"He loves all things bugs and earth, but when it comes to the cicadas, I don't know if it's the legs or the noises that they make; it creeps him out," Daniels said.

Daniels was one of many people sharing their cicada-filled trip to the amusement park over the weekend.

"I think we are starting to embrace and make them our friends. We're taking them with us on the roller coasters, we are loving on them, so I’m hoping that it’s moving more from fear to embracing and loving the cicadas," Daniels said.

Kritsky told said that if you're enjoying your day at Kings Island over the coming weeks, he does have one important piece of advice.

"Just enjoy the cicadas and when you're on the ride, keep your mouth closed," Kritsky said.

Daniels said her 6-year-old already knew that advice and made sure everyone else with him was prepared.

“So, while boarding our first roller coaster of the night, he reminded our group that we all needed to keep our mouths tightly sealed so we did not get a cicada in the mouth. And he was very proud at the end when we told me that he had not screamed the entire roller coaster," Daniels said.

This story was originally published by Sam Harasimowicz with the Scripps News Group in Cincinnati.