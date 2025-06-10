Invasive Asian needle ants with potentially deadly sting spreading across multiple states

Asian needle ants that carry a potentially fatal sting have spread across multiple states, with experts warning people to be cautious when spending time outdoors.

The invasive species has been found in more than a dozen states from Washington to Florida, but is expanding more rapidly in the southeastern United States.

Entomologists at the University of Georgia are tracking these ants and have warned that their stings could be deadly.

People who have strong reactions to stings from insects like bees, wasps or yellowjackets should be especially careful, experts said. If you suffer from anaphylaxis, you should be especially vigilant and carry an EpiPen.

The insect has been in the U.S. since at least the 1930s, but only recently has started to disrupt local ecosystems by competing with other ant species that are important to the ecology of that area.

The Asian needle ants are tiny — about a fifth of an inch long — and are dark brown or black with lighter orange-brown on their antennae and legs.

They can be difficult to notice because, unlike fire ants, for example, they don't build mounds or establish foraging trails. These ants prefer to hide under logs, stones and in leaf litter — anywhere with high moisture.

Researchers said you should contact a professional exterminator if you think you have spotted these ants in or around your home.

