SAG-AFTRA agrees on deal with studios after over 100 days on strike

After months of protesting, actors union SAG-AFTRA said it has reached a tentative deal with entertainment companies and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on new employment terms for Hollywood creators.

The deal was expected to all but end what has been considered one of the longest labor fights in Hollywood history, which reached crisis levels at times during the weeks of picketing.

At the heart of the battle was high dissatisfaction over the pay doled out by streaming services, and the fear of an ever-increasing presence of artificial intelligence technology encroaching on the industry and its workers.

Actors joined in with screenwriters on picket lines over the summer in July. The strike lasted for a grueling 118 days until parties were able to reach the tentative deal in a unanimous vote on Wednesday.

