Rudy Giuliani found liable in Georgia election worker defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was found liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss after the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani was part of Donald Trump’s legal team that attempted to overturn election results.

District Court Judge Beryl Howell issued a default judgment on Wednesday in the case after she said Giuliani refused to comply with court orders to turn over information about his finances.

Howell noted how Giuliani's refusal to comply during the discovery process has hampered the plaintiff's ability to present a case and also wasted judicial time and resources.

"Despite Giuliani’s 50 years of experience as an attorney, he repeatedly flaunted his discovery obligations," the judge noted in her ruling.

SEE MORE: Giuliani arrested, released in Georgia election case

Freeman and Moss testified before the Congressional committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol about how their lives were upended when Giuliani spread lies, claiming they were manipulating the election results in favor of Joe Biden.

While the judge entered a default judgment in favor of the plaintiffs, she said a trial will have to take place to determine damages. It's not expected to take place until next year. Howell also ordered Giuliani and his businesses to pay the plaintiffs more than $100,000 in attorney fees for work done during the discovery process.

The intimidation and torment Freeman and Moss endured is mentioned in the criminal indictment of Giuliani in Georgia. He and 18 others, including former President Donald Trump, are charged for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

SEE MORE: Giuliani admits to false claims about Georgia election workers

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com