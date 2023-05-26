Renovated 'Brady Bunch' house hits the market for $5.5 million

Here's the story, of a lovely home, totally renovated to 1970s styles and listed for $5.5 million. The "Brady Bunch" house just hit the market in Studio City, California. The home was originally just used for exterior shots in the 1970s television series, but HGTV home and real estate channel renovated it in 2019 to match the interior of the home in the show.

The inside is an almost exact replica of the home the Bradys lived in, although you won’t find Mike, Carol, Marcia, Jan, Cindy, Greg, Peter, Bobby or Alice there.

HGTV purchased the home in 2018 and filmed the renovation series “A Very Brady Renovation,” hosted by "The Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Standout features of the home include the iconic orange and avocado green kitchen and the girls’ pink and white shared bedroom, just like in the series.

The purchase price for the home was $3.5 million, and HGTV said it spent an additional $1.9 million renovating the interior, including a 2,000-square foot addition to the home.

HGTV plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to help children living with hunger in the U.S. through the agencyNo Kid Hungry. The home and many of its contents, including customized pieces such as the green floral living room couch and the credenza with a 3-D printed horse sculpture, will be available for sale beginning this month. The home is listed by Compass Real Estate.

