Ray Smith enters first plea in Georgia's Trump case: Not guilty

The first of 19 defendants in Georgia's sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in a scheme to interfere with the state's 2020 presidential election results has entered a plea.

Ray Smith, named as codefendant Ray Stallings Smith III in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' indictment against Trump and other associates in the case, entered a plea on Monday of not guilty to "each and every charge in the indictment," court documents read.

It makes Smith the first defendant in the case to enter a plea.

In entering the plea, he waived his right to a formal arraignment. Smith and his counsel will now be excused from appearing at the Sept. 6 arraignment, court documents confirm.

SEE MORE: Trump Jan. 6 trial scheduled for March 4, day before Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Sept. 6, according to updated court documents.

Trump turned himself in on Aug. 24 and was released after he posted a $200,000 bond, under conditions put in place by a Georgia-based bail bondsman.

It was unclear by Monday if Trump would attend the arraignment, or waive his right to appear. If the former president appears, it could mark the first time the public is able to watch a criminal proceeding in court involving Trump.

Trump's three previous arraignments were held without cameras in the courtroom.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com