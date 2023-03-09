A popular Girl Scout cookie flavor is going for $100 a box on eBay

If you love your Girl Scout Cookies and can’t wait to try the new Raspberry Rally flavor, be prepared to pay top dollar. Some enterprising individuals are reselling the treats on eBay — and prices are as high as $100 or more.

Raspberry Rally joined the nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy “sister” to the beloved Thin Mints is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint.

This must-have new cookie is exclusively offered online, having made its debut on Feb. 27. A month ago, ABC Bakers, one of the two licensed Girl Scout Cookie bakers, announced that the new cookies would be available online soon for direct shipping on its Lemonades Facebook page:

But within hours of the launch, stocks across the country had sold out.

It appears that some folks have wasted no time capitalizing on the cookie’s popularity. The cookies typically retail for $5 a box.

According to a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the United States of America, the viral cookies have sold out online. As of now, there is no news about if or when these delicious treats will make a possible return.

While resellers may be pleased with their high return on investment, the Girl Scouts — not so much.

“When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,” Girl Scouts USA told CNN in a statement.

However, eBay has no plans to pull the listings, telling CNN that the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate its policies.

This hot commodity will be on everyone’s mind for some time. With no restocks in sight, it’s important to remember the Girl Scouts of America when you plan your purchase.

“We like to remind all cookie customers that the proceeds stay local and are critical to fund troops’ activities throughout the year,” a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts told Insider. “Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program gives girls the opportunity to not only learn the valuable life skills of goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, but to gain confidence and make new lifelong friends.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.