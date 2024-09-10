Watch Now
Watch Live: Harris, Trump face off in pivotal presidential debate

The first presidential debate between Harris and Trump is also the first time they've met in person.
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet at 9 p.m. ET for their first presidential debate, which also happens to be their first in-person meeting. (Scripps News)
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in a presidential debate.

Rules for the debate

"The ABC News Presidential Debate" will run for 90 minutes. The candidates selected certain aspects of the debate based on a coin flip: Trump chose to give his closing statement last, and Harris chose to stand at the rightmost podium onscreen during the broadcast.

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

Microphones will be muted for candidates except when they have been granted speaking time.

Closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate.

