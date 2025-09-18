Trump, Starmer pledge closer US-UK ties on trade and technology

President Donald Trump wrapped up his state visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday with a press conference alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer that underscored both alignment and differences on key international issues.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Trump saying Russian President Vladimir Putin had let him down, and Starmer insisting Putin does not want peace. Trump reiterated his call for European allies to help halt the supply of Russian oil to pressure Moscow to end the war.

“We have to put extra pressure on Putin,” Starmer said, adding that it is only under increased pressure that Putin has shown any sign of movement.

The conflict in Gaza also took center stage. Starmer reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s plan to recognize Palestinian statehood later this month, denying the timing was linked to Trump’s state visit. Trump acknowledged the allies disagreed on the matter and spotlighted the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, calling for the release of all hostages.

The meeting followed an escalation in Israel’s offensive in Gaza City and a strike on Hamas in Doha that drew criticism from some European allies. U.S. officials have held talks with both Qatar and Israel in the days leading up to the visit.

In a new development, Trump said he wants the U.S. to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which was abandoned during the 2021 withdrawal under the Biden administration after a deal negotiated with the Taliban during his first term.

Alongside foreign policy, trade and technology were a major focus. Trump and Starmer announced a technology pact they valued at more than $40 billion in investments. The deal includes agreements in artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and quantum computing.

Business leaders from companies including Apple, Nvidia and OpenAI attended related meetings, following a state dinner Wednesday night. The leaders stressed the economic and innovation ties between the U.S. and UK, though neither addressed in detail Trump’s earlier comments that Britain sought to refine aspects of its trade deal with Washington.

The two days of engagements — marked by ceremonial pageantry and policy talks — cemented commitments on technology and defense while revealing clear differences on Middle East diplomacy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.