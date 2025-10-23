Senate rejects competing bills to pay federal workers amid government shutdown

The U.S. Senate has rejected two competing partisan bills to pay federal workers amid the ongoing government shutdown as some are scheduled to miss their first full paycheck later this week.

Republicans first rejected a Democrat-led effort to pay all federal workers and prevent President Donald Trump's proposed mass layoffs. Democrats then blocked a GOP proposal to pay federal employees who are currently working and not furloughed.

It comes as the government shutdown entered day 23 on Thursday. Both sides of the political aisle remain entrenched in their positions, with the primary sticking point being health care policy.

Republicans want to reopen the government first and debate health care later, while Democrats are demanding concessions regarding expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. Democrats argue that without action, millions of Americans will face higher insurance premiums in the coming months.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned this could become the longest government shutdown in American history, surpassing previous records as negotiations between Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse.

"We're barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history, unless Democrats drop their partisan demands and pass a clean, no-strings-attached budget to reopen the government and pay our federal workers," Johnson said during a press conference last week.

The current shutdown has already exceeded the historical average of eight days for government shutdowns dating back to the late 1970s. The longest shutdown on record lasted 35 days during 2018-2019, resulting in $11 billion in lost economic productivity according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The human cost of the shutdown became visible in Hyattsville, Maryland, where federal workers lined up at food pantries for free groceries. Many of these furloughed employees will miss their first full paycheck on Friday.

"With my rent due next week, I could take anything I can get at this point," said federal worker Summer Kerksick. "I haven't gotten a paycheck this month, so the free groceries is very important, very helpful."

Another worker described the unprecedented nature of this shutdown compared to previous furloughs.

"I've been furloughed before. I've never seen it like this where people actually had to go to a food bank," said Rolanda Williams, an employee with Social Security. "Normally, it's maybe a week or two or a day or two for a furlough, but not like this where there's just nothing coming in."

The shutdown has impacted various government services, including TSA operations, air traffic control, driver's license renewals, and passport processing. However, the Trump administration has worked to minimize pressure points by maintaining military pay through alternative funding and keeping WIC funding operational through this week and next.