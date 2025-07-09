Trump signals support for Senate's bipartisan push on Russia sanctions

Substantial new sanctions targeting Russia are gaining momentum in the Senate, with bipartisan support growing as President Donald Trump appears to be on board. Both Republicans and Democrats are coalescing around a bill designed to punish Russia with severe economic sanctions, aiming to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a key proponent, emphasized the urgency of the sanctions, citing recent aggressive actions by Russia, including an attack on Kyiv.

"Putin is pounding Kyiv. He hit hard last night," Graham said. "We have to stand up to Putin and make it harder, not easier."

"July is gonna be the magic month for bone-crushing sanctions on Vladimir Putin," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, added.

RELATED STORY | Russia unleashes biggest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

Senate Majority Leader John Thune echoed Graham's sentiments on the Senate floor, expressing confidence that the sanctions will be discussed before the August recess. The proposed legislation would empower President Trump with additional tools to exert pressure on Putin, potentially paving the way for diplomatic negotiations.

Despite broad support, some dissenters are outspoken in their opposition to further sanctions. However, Sen. Markwayne Mullin remains optimistic, noting bipartisan backing and claiming alignment with Republican leadership.

"I support it wholeheartedly... I think it's heavily bipartisan. It’s not just Republicans; it's Democrats too," Mullin stated.

The so-called "Trump factor" continues to play a role, as the president has yet to explicitly dictate whether he wants the sanctions bill expedited. Though Trump may allow Congress to pass the bill, his ambiguous stance could affect the timeline for any legislative action.

With Senate leaders committed to advancing the sanctions package by August, all eyes are on Trump's next move, which could either accelerate or stall the process.

Trump, members of Congress backing Russian sanctions

RELATED STORY | Russia unleashes biggest drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.