Trump and Harris head from the debate stage to fresh rallies in battleground states

Presidential candidates arrived in battleground states to campaign Thursday in the wake of a contentious debate that is still setting headlines.

At a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris touted bipartisan support for her campaign, including endorsements from former Vice President Dick Cheney and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Harris dug at Trump over exchanges from the debate, including his assertion that he had a "concept" in mind for health care reform.

"Forty-five million Americans are insured through the Affordable Care Act," she said. "And he’s going to end it based on a concept?"

Harris said former President Donald Trump owed it to voters to hold a second debate with her before the 2024 election.

The Harris campaign was immediately calling for another debate following Tuesday's debate on NBC. Trump on Thursday posted on social media that he would not participate in future debates against Harris.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, rallied in Arizona, delivering familiar messages on border security and immigration policy.

In Tucson, he introduced Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, as "Border Kari Lake." Earlier in the day he called on Lake and Ohio Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno to make immigration and security central to their state campaigns.

Trump also endorsed a policy of no taxes on overtime wages, a new addition to his proposals to end taxes on tips and social security payments.

Adding context: post-debate polls

The first post-debate poll numbers from Reuters/Ipsos find Harris now has a five-point lead over Trump, 47% to his 42%. Morning Consult's numbers are in line with Reuters. That poll shows where things stood before the debate (Harris 49%, Trump 46%), on the day of the debate (Harris 50%, Trump 46%) and then afterward (Harris 50%, Trump 45%).