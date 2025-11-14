Indiana Republicans will not push forward with redistricting, Senate official says

Lawmakers in Indiana say an effort to redraw congressional districts in the sate will not move forward.

In a Friday statement, Indiana state Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said there was not enough support in the chamber for a redistricting push.

"Over the last several months, Senate Republicans have given very serious and thoughtful consideration to the concept of redrawing our state's congressional maps," the statement read. "Today, I'm announcing there are not enough votes to move that idea forward, and the Senate will not reconvene in December."

Indiana's Senate will next reconvene on January 5.

RELATED STORY | Indiana's governor calls special session to redraw congressional boundaries

Late in October, Indiana's Republican Governor Mike Braun called a special session to pursue redistricting, following pressure from President Donald Trump on multiple states to secure more seats in the U.S. house.

On Friday Gov. Braun criticized lawmakers' decision not to pursue the redistricting.

""I called for our legislators to convene to ensure Hoosiers’ voices in Washington, DC are not diluted by the democrats’ gerrymandering," the governor's statement read. "Our state senators need to do the right thing and show up to vote for fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to know where their elected officials stand on important issues."

Republican-led legislatures in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina have undertaken their own redistricting efforts.

Democrats in California responded with a ballot measure this November to pursue their own favorable changes. Voters approved the proposal, which could give Democrats a new five-seat edge in the House of Representatives.