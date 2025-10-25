Chicago residents say ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents carried out multiple operations across the city on Friday.

In one incident, neighbors in the Lakeview neighborhood told Scripps News that agents detained a man who was working on construction outside of a home. Neighbors say that four men were part of a construction crew that was working on the home and that one man was detained.

Witnesses say CBP agents deployed tear gas in a Chicago neighborhood following arrest operation

Dozens of people nearby gathered at the scene — some drawn by others who blew whistles to draw attention to what was happening.

"I think it's important that everybody stay vigilant." said Bennett Lawson, the Alderman of Chicago's 44th Ward, which includes the neighborhood in which the incident happened. "The more noise you make, the more likely that others are going to join you, so you're not going to be alone, and certainly I think in every neighborhood around this city no one is alone when it comes to what ICE is doing."

Abbey Nystedt lives across the street from where the operation took place and came outside when she heard the commotion.

She and other neighbors say that agents deployed tear gas about a block away from the site of the arrest.

"We were yelling. We were protesting, but there wasn't any physical altercations happening," Nystedt said. "It was really frustrating to see people who were close to the tear gas were in front yards using hoses to get it out of their faces and eyes."

The scene of the operation on Friday was several blocks from an elementary school.

Earlier this month, a court order limited the use of tear gas by federal agents in Chicago.

CBP and ICE have not returned Scripps News' request for comment regarding the details of the operation and the use of tear gas.