Harris says values haven't changed in first interview as presidential nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sat down for a joint interview with CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash Thursday.

It was the first official interview with a major news outlet in which Harris has participated since she officially became the presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. The interview was recorded Thursday afternoon at Kim’s Cafe, a local Black-owned restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.

In an advance clip published by CNN, Harris spoke with Bash about her commitment to her core beliefs amid criticism of changing policy views.

"The most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris said.

She gave an example of climate change and the Green New Deal:

"I have always believed — and I have worked on it — that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time. We did that with the Inflation Reduction Act. We have set goals for the United States of America and by extension the globe around when we should meet certain standards for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," Harris said. "That value has not changed."

RELATED STORY | Army says Arlington cemetery employee was 'pushed aside' during Trump's visit

The interview comes as some Republicans, including former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, have accused Harris of dodging journalists and refusing to share her stances on policy.

Trump posted on Truth Social ahead of the interview on Thursday.

"Dana Bash of CNN has a chance at greatness today," he wrote. "If she gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate."

This is a developing story and will be updated.