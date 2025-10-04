Supreme Court could overturn Hawaii's limits on where guns can be carried

The Supreme Court will consider overturning a Hawaii law that strictly regulates where people can carry guns.

The Trump administration urged the justices to take the case, arguing the law violates Second Amendment rights.

Hawaii’s law bans guns on private property unless the owner allows them. It also prohibits firearms on beaches, in parks, and in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

The case stems from the court’s 2022 ruling that found people have a right to carry firearms in public.

The Hawaii Supreme Court upheld the state's law in a unanimous ruling last year.

“This is a landmark decision that affirms the constitutionality of crucial gun-safety legislation,” Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said following the state's high court ruling. “Gun violence is a serious problem, and commonsense tools like licensing and registration have an important role to play in addressing that problem."

She added that the ruling meant “states retain the authority to require that individuals have a license before carrying firearms in public.”