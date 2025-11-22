Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she plans to resign in January

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she would resign from office effective January 5, 2026.

In a four-page message posted to social media, Rep. Greene criticized the political establishment on both sides of the aisle and said that the effects of politics have weighed too heavily on her, her family and her district.

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Rep. Greene, formerly a close supporter of President Donald Trump, gained office by supporting his Make America Great Again platform — but fell out with him over differences surrounding the handling of the Epstein files and foreign policy.

President Trump recently called Rep. Greene a "traitor" and planned to endorse a primary challenger against her in the 2026 midterm elections.

"When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington's machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, the common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I'll be here by their side to rebuild it," Rep. Greene wrote in Friday's message.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.