Colorado votes to raise taxes to pay for all public students' school meals

Voters in Colorado on Tuesday approved measures to increase taxes on high earners to fund school meal programs for all public students in the state.

Propositions LL and MM both passed by healthy margins, according to state ballot counts.

Proposition LL allows the state to keep existing tax revenues to spend on the program. Under its state constitution, Colorado must receive permission from voters to place such earmarks, otherwise the funds are returned to taxpayers.

Proposition MM increases the income taxes for households that earn at least $300,000 a year. It intends to raise another $95 million a year to pay for free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students in public schools in the state.

Parts of Proposition MM also prioritize healthy, whole foods over processed ingredients, incorporate foods grown or raised in Colorado and increase wages for cafeteria staff who make and serve meals for students.

The increased taxes would affect some 6% of households in the state, according to Colorado's analysis. Each would pay an average of $486 annually for the program.

The approval expands Healthy School Meals for All, a program started in the 2023-2024 school year that provided free meals for low-income students in the state. It was expanded the following year to include more local food purchasing.