Shutdown drags on as Senate fails again to pass funding bill

Another attempt — and the same outcome. The Senate failed to pass competing Democratic and Republican short-term funding bills that could have reopened the government.

The Democrat-led measure, which would have extended enhanced tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that help lower the cost of health insurance, did not receive the 60 votes needed to advance. It failed by a vote of 47-50.

A Republican proposal, which would have kept funding levels the same into November while lawmakers negotiate a longer-term deal, also fell short. The vote was 54–45.

Republicans have said they are open to negotiating the Affordable Care Act subsidies but insist those talks should happen after the government reopens.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue the extension must be included in any funding bill because open enrollment begins in just weeks and millions of Americans are choosing coverage for next year. While the enhanced subsidies are set to expire at the end of 2025, Democrats say removing them now would create uncertainty and higher costs heading into enrollment season.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Democrats could end up feeling more of the pain from the shutdown.

"We're going to be cutting very popular Democrat programs that aren't popular with Republicans, frankly, because that's the way it works," he said. "They wanted to do this, so we'll give them a little taste of their own medicine."

The government shutdown is now in its 9th day. The longest government shutdown occurred during President Trump's first administration. It lasted 34 days.

