Senate Democrats offer new plan to reopen government, extend ACA tax credits

Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a new proposal to reopen the government, which has now reached the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

The plan calls for passing a clean short-term funding bill while negotiations continue on a bipartisan spending package. It would also extend existing Affordable Care Act tax credits for one year to prevent major increases in health insurance costs next year. Additionally, the proposal would establish a bipartisan committee to pursue longer-term reforms aimed at reducing health care costs.

It is unclear whether Democrats can secure the 60 votes needed to advance the measure in the Senate. The proposal would also need approval from the House before reaching the president’s desk.

The White House reacted to the move, calling it “a huge climbdown from their initial position.”

“Ultimately, Democrats should reopen the government today and the Administration will meet with them on the tax credit and work with them on it,” the statement said.

Pressure to end the shutdown is mounting. Millions of Americans could soon see interruptions in SNAP food assistance, and major airports are reporting delays as unpaid TSA officers and air traffic controllers call out sick at higher rates.

Filibuster debate complicates shutdown resolution

Trump has renewed calls to eliminate the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Removing this threshold would allow Republicans to pass government funding with a simple 51-vote majority.

However, several Republican senators oppose changing the filibuster rules.

"I don't want to change the filibuster rule simply because every time parties change and you have different presidents in different parties, you'll have wild swings in policy and it'd be very disruptive to the country," Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Republicans worry that eliminating the filibuster could allow Democrats to restore Roe v. Wade, admit Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, and potentially add four Democratic senators to the chamber.

Democrats previously attempted to remove the filibuster during Joe Biden's presidency to restore abortion rights but were blocked by then-Democratic moderates Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, both of whom have since retired.

Thune has stated Republicans lack the votes to change the filibuster rule, despite continued pressure from Trump.